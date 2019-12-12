The two-day event delves into the issues of gender-based violence (GBV) haunting the country.
“I have been working on it for the past two years. It’s a reaction to some of the things going on. The first song I wrote in the greater scheme of the project was a song about Marikana, so essentially I’ve got an album in my hands now.”
At Stake is a protest song about femicide, the history of violence against women, and violence against the marginalised gay people.
“This song was triggered by the scourge of violence that is becoming normalised. Two years ago, we had some of the first instances that were catching the attention of the media, even with the hashtags like men are trash that came from the violence.