Msaki adds her voice to the fight against gender based violence









AWARD winning vocalist Msaki presents ‘At Stake’ and Other Love Songs. ‘At Stake’ is a protest song about femicide, the history of violence against women, and violence against the marginalised queer people. Picture: Tseliso Monaheng Thursday night is the second day of award-winning vocalist Msaki’s At Stake and Other Love Songs concert. The two-day event delves into the issues of gender-based violence (GBV) haunting the country. “I have been working on it for the past two years. It’s a reaction to some of the things going on. The first song I wrote in the greater scheme of the project was a song about Marikana, so essentially I’ve got an album in my hands now.” At Stake is a protest song about femicide, the history of violence against women, and violence against the marginalised gay people. “This song was triggered by the scourge of violence that is becoming normalised. Two years ago, we had some of the first instances that were catching the attention of the media, even with the hashtags like men are trash that came from the violence.

“I was trying to sort through the emotions with the social and personal issues we go through in our families and communities.”

Msaki has been exploring the idea of the protest song, as a love song with her project 'Platinumb Heart'. She’s been road testing these songs on stage over the past two years to reach creative and emotional conclusions about the questions that come with living in an #RIPwxmen nation.

“It was a tough process that is unresolved and has no solace; it is like a sore. We have no answers, it is literally just asking questions and making space for people to potentially collide with a layer of healing. This is what music does for me, so I am hoping to at least share what I have used as a coping mechanism, music.”

“The concert is pretty open; the intention is set but we don’t know how people will react. I can never say as an artist how people react to the intention in my heart and to sing my heart out is all I can do.”

Msaki aims to take the project across the country. “In the new year, I am going to be home in East London so I am hoping to do something there that is more community focused, song-writing workshops, building and talking to young people.”

The concert takes place at Untitled Basement, Braamfontein from 8pm.