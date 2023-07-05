Msaki to mentor young women in song-writing workshops

Johannesburg - Renowned award-winning musician Msaki, whose real name is Asanda Lusaseni Mvana, believes that those who have a platform must use their voices to make a positive impact. The music talent will mentor young women in the music industry through the songwriting workshop that Nando's and Samro are hosting, and she is elated to be part of the Basadi in Music Awards.

The Ubomi Abumanga hitmaker is set to host the Nando’s Emerging Artist and Samro Songwriter's Workshop that will take place on Wednesday. These awards are dedicated to celebrating and empowering women in the music and entertainment industries. The workshop is designed for emerging musicians and songwriters seeking to enhance their skills and further their careers in the music industry. As an accomplished artist known for her soulful and captivating music, Msaki brings a wealth of experience and talent to the workshop.

Speaking about the opportunity, she says: "I really believe that those of us who have a platform available should use our voices to make a positive impact, which is why I'm thrilled to be part of the Basadi in Music Awards, mentoring young women in the music industry through the songwriting workshop that Nando's and Samro are sponsoring. “I know how much it means to have someone invest time in you and to have people who will encourage you on this journey. I look forward to sharing what I've learned and being a small part of helping these talented young songwriters find platforms of their own," said Msaki. Bima CEO Hloni Modise: "The Basadi in Music Awards are dedicated to recognising and celebrating the achievements of women in the music industry, as well as providing empowerment opportunities for women in music.

"The songwriter's workshop is one of the many empowering initiatives aimed at supporting emerging female talent. It is a unique opportunity to learn from the panellists and the acclaimed Msaki, a Basadi ln Music Awards 22 nominee, to receive feedback and engage in critical and creative discussions." Kirsty Niehaus, Nando's Marketing Manager: Creativity Portfolio, says Nando’s believes that creativity changes lives. "Sponsoring the Emerging Artist of the Year category at Bima and the songwriting workshop excites us at Nando's because it ties in directly with our aim of nurturing and showcasing local talent in a way that makes a meaningful difference," she said. "We look forward to hearing from some of South Africa's hottest young musical talent."