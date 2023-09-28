Msiza is thrilled to help better the lives of Mzansi’s youth

Johannesburg - Masoja Msiza, well known for his robust role of Nkuzi Mhlongo on the popular SABC 1 telenovela Uzalo, has added his voice to the importance of investing in youth development and quality education. Msiza is part of the Sasko Siyazana community, aiming to raise awareness of the importance of positive play for children in many communities and the impact it can have on their development.

To assist in reducing the prevalence of bullying, the Play Better campaign was launched to build, restore, and upgrade 1000 playgrounds throughout South Africa from 2023 until 2024. The actor says being part of the campaign is something that speaks to him, and he suggests that communities come together and support each other. Asked how the message about “positive play” can also be taken to marginalised areas, he said: “Spreading the message of the importance of positive play and its benefits for children in marginalised areas can be meaningful and impactful. And collaborating with local community organisations that already have a presence in marginalised areas to understand the unique cultural aspects of the marginalised communities we are targeting.

“Remember that cultural sensitivity, community involvement, and a long-term commitment are crucial when spreading a message. By taking a holistic and inclusive approach, you can better raise awareness of the importance of positive play and its benefits for children in these communities.” He further spoke about the importance of investing in youth development, highlighting that quality education is an investment in the future of a community. “Mentorship programmes and extracurricular activities can also empower young people,” he says.

Msiza says being able to contribute and put his name next to an initiative that aims to do good is a major highlight for him. “It’s a combination of my values, the positive impact I've witnessed, and a strong belief in the potential for change,” adds the actor. Earlier this month, the campaign took place in uMlazi, KZN, to celebrate a playground handover to Inkonkoni Primary School.

Marketing Director Nomsa Khanyile highlighted bread manufacturer Sasko’s commitment to impacting lives from a young age, as that is when children are the most vulnerable but also the most impressionable. “While we are selling bread, we are also giving back to the communities. It is not only the role of the government to make a difference; we have to step up as a beloved consumer brand to play our part in improving these children’s lives. At Sasko, ‘care’ forms the basis of our commitments, and we have always been committed to caring for South African communities," Khanyile says. “If we could do something tangible to show kindness and improve lives on a daily basis, the movement will gain momentum and the rest of the country, and in fact, the world will do the same,” says Nomawethu Ngadlela, Sasko’s marketing manager, and asks: “Can you imagine the kind of loving communities we will have?”