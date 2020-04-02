MsZora keeping pupils up to date with lessons during lockdown

Coronavirus may have halted school but a new educational platform MsZora is determined to keep the children up to date during the lockdown. The platform is an artificial intelligence-based educational platform that is a product of Africa Teen Geeks (ATG), which will be offering lockdown classes live. ATG founder Lindiwe Matlali said it was their wish to reach out, not only to pupils with the required digital resources, but to also extend their services to those in rural areas who were at a disadvantage during this lockdown. “We will not rest until our bad becomes better and our better becomes best,” Matlali said. The initiative is aimed at supporting the Department of Basic Education efforts to keep learning and teaching going during the lockdown following the closure of schools to combat the spread of coronavirus.

Basic Education Department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said they were grateful for partners such as ATG, which have come on board to support the department.

“We encourage families to make use of the material made available by ATG.”

The classes started on Monday for matric pupils.

Sasol foundation programme practitioner Anacletta Koloko said that digital learning and free online textbooks formed an integral part of existing, multidimensional interventions to contribute to the upliftment of science, technology, engineering and mathematics education in South Africa.

Pupils are urged to visit www.africateengeeks.co.za for more information to enrol in the programme.

Educators with reliable internet connection and knowledge on the SA CAPS curriculum are encouraged to apply by emailing a 40-second clip explaining why they wish to assist the country’s youth during the lockdown.

This must be accompanied by their CVs with a cover page to [email protected] by 5pm on Thursday. @Lungile_TM