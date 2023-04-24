Mthandazo Gatya remains true to his craft

Johannesburg - Mthandazo Gatya is a South African singer, songwriter and performer who takes satisfaction in remaining true to his craft and comprehending the aim of his music. He was born and raised in Majazana, a small township in Johannesburg's south.

He recently won two Metro FM award nominations for best male and best house song, and he said that these nominations meant a lot to him and guaranteed him that his hard work on his craft was finally recognised. "Winning second prize on Jam Alley in 2010 is what fuelled my passion for music, and seeing myself on TV for the first time was proof that I have potential in this music thing," he said. Gatya began his music career in primary school as part of the school choir, where he won multiple competitions for the school.

"I had to quit everything else I was doing to focus on pursuing my music career, and little did I know I would have to wait ten years to actually get my big break." "While I was enjoying the fruits of my labour, I was blessed with the opportunity to work with the global star John Legend after I discovered him through a challenge he had put out on TikTok for his song ‘Nervous’, and I gave the song an African touch, which caught the world by surprise, with people tagging John Legend to the post. "When he replied to the remix, I was thrilled and excited that he noticed me, which made me gain more confidence in my craft," he said.

Gatya looks up to Black Coffee, Sun-EL Musician, and Chymamusiq because they have always stayed true to their sound and are not shaken by waves and trends. He said his life has changed so much after his big breakthrough in music, but what he’s grateful for is the opportunity to be heard by the masses and touch people’s lives through his talent. "I have faced rejection and a lack of support from my family, but I overcame all that through my faith in God and believing in the power of my dreams.

"Doing a lot of research about the industry landed me in the hands of good people who extended a hand to lift me up, one specific person being Lebogang Mlangeni, who signed me at the lowest point of my life, and we ended up selling Triple Platinum." He said if you have a dream, pray about it and seek guidance from God because a big dream can set you on a lonely journey, but you must have the courage to keep going, and that can only be done through faith and a lot of dedication and determination. "Looking back from where I come from encourages me not to give up and keep working harder, as I understand that I’m more than just a musician but a healer through music."

"The only thing that makes me stand out is understanding the power behind my voice and my purpose as a musician, because through it all, I am never shaken." He added that when he is not in the studio recording, he enjoys going out with his friends, playing pool, and having braai meat at the famous Mai Mai shisanyama in Johannesburg. "I also love empowering young children in schools, which is why I make it a habit to visit schools every now and then to give them motivation.