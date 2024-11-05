Musa and Liesl Mthombeni, the South African beloved couple have once gain captured the hearts of their followers while exploring the beautiful landscapes of Türkiye this year. The couple known for their vibrant personalities and spirit of adventure has been giving people peek into their interesting journey with delightful snapshots and witty captions on Instagram.

Their journey began in Istanbul, a city that straddles two continents—and serves as a perfect backdrop for romance and adventure. Taking advantage of Turkish Airlines’ complimentary ‘Stopover’ and Touristanbul service specifically designed for South African passengers, the couple found their arrival to be seamless. With the country’s free e-visa programme for South Africans, they stepped into a world teeming with history and vibrancy with ease. The pair wasted no time, immersing themselves in iconic sights, including the majesty of the Hagia Sophia and the bustling Grand Bazaar. In a charming nod to their South African summer, the pair humorously swapped traditional winter fare for a “cooler box of cold ‘hot’ drinks”, proving that they could embrace Turkish culture while light-heartedly acknowledging their roots.

Mthombeni couple captures the joy of exploring Türkiye together. Picture: Instagram Dr Musa, with his infectious sense of humour, looked back at a solo trip he had taken previously, recounting the playful responses he received online for travelling without Liesl. “How could you do that, Musa?” he jested, evoking smiles and chuckles. Now, fully committed to sharing this adventure together, he ensured that this time was filled with cherished moments side by side. From the bustling city of Istanbul, they ventured to Antalya, the jewel of Turkey’s Mediterranean coast.

Renowned for its turquoise waters and rich history, Antalya provided the perfect canvas for relaxation and discovery. Here, Liesl and Musa took time to unwind, celebrating not just their love for each other but also their zest for new experiences. As champions for adventurous spirits, Liesl and Musa have encouraged their South African followers to consider Türkiye for their next getaway. Whether as a stopover destination or a full-fledged holiday, the couple emphasised the attractions of Turkish Airlines, which offers exclusive services tailored for South African travellers, including free e-visas and complimentary city tours.