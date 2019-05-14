MTN Bushfire Festival. Picture: Supplied

Festival-goers who have long bought their tickets to one of the biggest festivals in the world - MTN Bushfire - are in for a treat, as the much anticipated event brings with it a heap of activities. This year has seen a new record being set with all tickets for Bushfire being sold out. There are no tickets remaining, this includes Main Arena, Golden Lounge or Sunday day tickets.

Here are a few tips to help music fans manage their time around the festival:

Get yourself a festival map

If you have never been to the House on Fire in Malkerns Valley, eSwatini, it will be important to familiarise yourself with all the zones. From the food court to the toilets to the bar, the map gives you colour codes to easily identify where you are. The Kids Zone, Fair Trade Market Place and Bring Your Fire Zone will be in close proximity so that you don't miss out on the fun.

Festival times

Official MTN Bushfire Campsite is open from 11am on Thursday for those with confirmed booking. Campers will be allowed onto the festival grounds from Thursday 11am until midnight, and then the check-in desk reopens on Friday 9am, until midnight.

The festival dates and times:

May 24-May 26

Friday: 4pm-3am

Saturday: 10am-3.30pm

Sunday: 10am-midnight

MTN Bushfire. Picture: Supplied

The festival app

A must-have this year, it is tailor- made to make your time at MTN Bushfire seamless.

The app can be accessed to get information in real time during the festival on artists' bios and performance stage schedules.

Attendees will have access to the line-up, festival map, park-and-ride schedule, merchandise, sponsor a child, explore, and general info, as well as zone-specific notifications when they step into a certain zone (eg Kids Zone, The Barn, Food Court area etc).

Cashless festival

Bushfire festival is a cashless environment. To purchase any product, you will need to have a festival wristband which you can pre-load before the festival from the Howler website or load units from the cashless stall at the festival. Credit and debit cards will also be accepted by the majority of vendors at the Marketplace.

#GreenYourFire

At this year's festival there will be a complete ban on any non-recyclable materials such as polystyrene, plastic and foam packaging. All the traders are being encouraged to use environmentally friendly packaging in an effort to be as sustainable as possible. Attendees will find separate bins for recyclable, non-recyclable and organic waste placed in the general arena area.

Dress code

Comfortable and cool for the afternoons and pack a warm jacket for the evenings. Feel free to express yourself and dance the night away.