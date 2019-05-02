File Image: IOL

Alleged racism in Gauteng schools has reared its ugly head again with accusations that white and Indian staff are paid up to twice as much as their black colleagues, regardless of qualifications or experience. Official documents from Joburg's Mulbarton Primary School for staff paid by the school governing body (SGB) revealed that a white groundsman received at least R5000 more than his black colleagues, including roughly R1000 more than a Grade 7 teacher with tertiary qualifications.

Several SGB members who spoke to The Star on condition of anonymity charged that black teachers were discriminated against by senior Indian staff, including the principal Lawrence Kistadoo, in favour of Indian and white employees.

The SGB members alleged that the school was breaking the country’s labour laws by apparently failing to adhere to the “equal pay for equal work” prescripts in the Employment Equity Act (EEA) by paying black staff far less than other races for doing the same job.

Their contention is seemingly underscored by the pay rates of the white groundsman who earned more than his black colleagues, while a white administrator earned more than double what her black colleague received while performing the same job.

The white groundsman earned more than R12600, while his three black colleagues received roughly R7500. In the administrative office, a white clerk received at least R23000, while her black colleague got a paltry R11400. These are all basic monthly incomes which The Star has seen.

According to a March report by law firm Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr, “The principle of equal pay applies to work that's the same, substantially the same or of equal value when compared to an appropriate actual comparator of the same employer.”

The report added that the EEA prohibited discrimination on pay on a range of issues, including race and gender.

It was also claimed that an Indian teacher who sits on the governing body once publicly stated that black teachers were not preferred as “they will compromise the standards and culture of the school”, which the SGB members said proved the low regard that black workers were apparently held under.

Speaking on behalf of the school, Gauteng Department of Education spokesperson Steve Mabona acknowledged that black staff used to receive less pay than their Indian and white colleagues, but said this had been remedied since December.

“Also note that the (district official), in a meeting with the SGB chairperson, treasurer and principal on April 4, instructed that the SGB should reflect on all contracts and staff salaries by May 2019. This will be in the intervention action plan and will be monitored,” Mabona said.

With regard to the Indian teacher and SGB member who allegedly made racist remarks against black educators, Mabona said the teacher’s comments were false.

Mabona said that during staff equity talks at an SGB meeting, the Indian educator mentioned that “the school should not merely implement equity for the sake of it but implement equity with the aim of maintaining and improving the academic results and performance of the school - competency versus equity, as Mulbarton is one of the top-performing primary schools in the district.”

“Please note that Mulbarton Primary School does not formulate any discriminatory policies, nor does it seek to favour non-African staff.”