File photo: African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Bloemfontein - A former senior official from Mangaung Local Municipality was expected to hand himself in prison on Monday to start a 10 year sentence after his five year appeal failed. In 2014, Lehlohonolo Percival Nakedi (54) was sentenced to a 10 year imprisonment for for corruption a well as eight years for fraud and another eight for money laundering.

He was also slapped with seven years for contravening of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act suspended for three years in 2014 by the Bloemfontein Regional Court.

According to the Hawks' Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi, Nakedi's appeal at the Supreme Court of Appeal failed and he approached the Constitutional Court. However, his attempts there failed too after the highest court in the land ruled that his application had no reasonable prospects of success.

"The case relates to Nakedi’s manipulation of the procurement processes at the municipality where two companies were awarded a vehicle tracking system contract in exchange for gratification,” Mulaudzi said.

Mulaudzi said Nakedi was rewarded with at least R230 000 between April and October 2004, this was after he awarded Sitech Systems (Pty) Ltd a contract to install the tracking devices in 2003.

“In 2003, Sitech Systems (Pty) Ltd entered into a contract with the municipality to install the tracking devices. A year later a tender was issued to formalise the service and three companies were shortlisted,” He said.

“Sitech Systems was not amongst those, however, through Nakedi they were offered the contract even when they were not shortlisted. A local company, Sinako Property Solutions, was subcontracted since Sitech Systems were Gauteng based.

"For his efforts Nakedi was rewarded with at least R230 000 between April and October 2004,” he added.

According to Mulaudzi, it also transpired that the Executive Director of Strategy and Transformation at the municipality, Mzwandile Silwana and his wife Brigette Silwana also benefited from the tender through their company Sinani Management Solution.

According to Mulaudzi, the Silwanas and other nine others were convicted and sentenced to 10 and seven years respectively in October 2012 for corruption, money laundering and fraud.

“Nakedi was charged and tried separately in the Bloemfontein Regional Court and subsequently convicted in 2013. He was sentenced in 2014 however he appealed the sentence at the Bloemfontein High Court.

The contravention of the POCA Act and money laundering charges were set aside whilst fraud and corruption charges were upheld,” he added.

The sentences will run concurrently, meaning that Nakedi will serve an effective 10 years behind bars.

