Johannesburg - Petrus Durant, the security company owner convicted of murdering a farmworker in the West Rand earlier last year, cannot be deemed a racist because he attended a church led by a black pastor.
This is according to social worker, Carina Wolmarans, who conducted a pre-sentencing report deposed to Judge Ramarumo Monama at the South Gauteng High Court sitting at the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court, on Thursday.
The court was due to sentence 47-year-old Durant for killing tractor driver Aaron Mutavhatsindi in January 2018.
Wolmarans was roped in by Durant's legal team to do the report, opting for government social workers.
The government's social workers conducted a victim impact report who then interviewed Mutavhatsindi's family members.