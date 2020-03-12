Murder-accused Pitch Black Afro blasts police for failing to find wife's killer

Rapper Pitch Black Afro, real name Thulani Ngcobo, says that Yeoville police did a shoddy job in investigating the cause of his wife’s killing and then pinned it on him. Ngcobo took the stand on Wednesday at the South Gauteng High Court to testify in his defence against the murder and defeating the ends of justice charges he faced. He was arrested seven days after his wife, Cathrine Modisane, died at a Yeoville B&B on December 31, 2018. An autopsy indicated that Modisane succumbed to severe head injuries inflicted with a blunt object. She also had injuries on the thighs, hands and fingers. She also had a black eye.

Pleading not guilty, Ngcobo denied that he inflicted the fatal injuries on her.

“I’m saying police officers are using me as the scapegoat,” the rapper told the court. “I’m being blamed for something I did not do. If I assaulted her, where’s the object that I assaulted her with?”

He said he believed that Modisane was beaten at the flat of the friend she was drinking with.

It is common cause that Ngcobo and Modisane had drunk alcohol with a friend and his wife until late on December 30, 2018.

While Ngcobo left to sleep, Modisane remained with the couple. The time in which she finally joined Ngcobo in bed is in dispute.

While Ngcobo maintained Modisane returned to the room at about 2am, the friend testified in court that he accompanied her at about midnight.

“My theory is that she was injured at Herbert’s house and they are trying to protect themselves,” Ngcobo said.

“The police did not go to investigate there,” he said.

Prosecutor Matshiliso Moleko asked what the investigating officer’s motive for lying would be.

“She didn’t do her work in a proper way,” Ngcobo replied. “That’s why I believe I’m here - as a scapegoat. She didn’t do her job.”

Moleko then asked: “So, everyone who came to testify is lying except you?”

Ngcobo will return to the on Thursday.