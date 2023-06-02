Murder accused Thusi will have to wait longer to find out if his bid to be released on bail will be allowed

Johannesburg – Blue Bulls junior player Ngcebo Thusi will have to wait a bit longer to find out if his bid to be released on bail will be allowed at his next appearance in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court. Thusi appeared briefly in the magistrate's court yesterday, a day before he is due back in court to face charges of murder and defeating the administration of justice, this time with his legal counsel in tow to plead with the court to allow him to apply for bail.

During his previous appearance on May 24, Thusi was left to answer for himself in court after his legal representative was a no-show. He informed the court that he had not spoken to his legal counsel for a few weeks. However, he still wanted to apply for bail. Thusi went as far as pleading with the presiding magistrate to proceed with his bail application yesterday or at the latest on June 2, but the court informed him that they would be unable to schedule a date in the absence of his legal counsel.

The National Prosecuting Authority's Lumka Mahanjana said Thusi appeared in court with his legal representative. However, his bail application had been scheduled for June 13. The Blue Bulls junior player is facing murder charges for the alleged murder of Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) student, Nthokozo Xaba, a 21-year-old, third-year Integrated Communications student. Xaba was found dead in her room at her student residence, Ekhaya Junction in Pretoria Gardens, with stab wounds on her neck on February 2.

Thusi was arrested after the police discovered that he was the last person to be seen with Xaba at her student residence. Student leaders from the university who have followed the case since his arrest have vowed that they will take matters into their own hands should Thusi be granted bail. He is expected to appear in court again tomorrow after his case was postponed for further investigation on March 30.