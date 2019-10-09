Murder charge against alleged classmate killer provisionally withdrawn









Tshepo Mphehlo, who was stabbed and killed allegedly by a classmate at Thuto-Tiro Comprehensive School in Sebokeng. Picture: Itumeleng English African News Agency (ANA) Johannesburg - The murder charge against a 15-year-old pupil accused of stabbing a classmate in school has been provisionally withdrawn pending finalisation of investigations. The teenager appeared at the Sebokeng Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, October 8 and his case was held in-camera as he is a minor. He was arrested on Monday for allegedly stabbing and killing 14-year-old Tshepo Mphehlo with a pair of scissors on the chest at the Thuto-Tiro Comprehensive School on Monday. Mphehlo was declared dead on the scene and it was alleged that the two learners were close friends and it was unknown as to what could have led to the stabbing. Sebokeng police spokesperson Captain Fikile Funda said during the suspect's appearance at court on Tuesday, the prosecutor provisionally withdrew the case pending finalisation of the investigations.

“However, the docket will be loaded into the court roll again and the suspect will be summoned to appear in court to answer for the same charge,” he added.

Speaking to The Star on Monday, Tshepo's classmate said he thought the deceased and his alleged killer were playing.

However, the class only became concerned when they saw that Tshepo was bleeding.

“We rushed him to the sick room. While on the bed he was struggling to breathe. His eyes were wide open, his tongue twisting and he took a heavy last breath,” he said.

District director for Sedibeng West Victor Thetha said when paramedics and police arrived at the school, the learner was confirmed dead by the medical team.

The Star



