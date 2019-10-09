Johannesburg - The murder charge against a 15-year-old pupil accused of stabbing a classmate in school has been provisionally withdrawn pending finalisation of investigations.
The teenager appeared at the Sebokeng Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, October 8 and his case was held in-camera as he is a minor.
He was arrested on Monday for allegedly stabbing and killing 14-year-old Tshepo Mphehlo with a pair of scissors on the chest at the Thuto-Tiro Comprehensive School on Monday.
Mphehlo was declared dead on the scene and it was alleged that the two learners were close friends and it was unknown as to what could have led to the stabbing.
Sebokeng police spokesperson Captain Fikile Funda said during the suspect's appearance at court on Tuesday, the prosecutor provisionally withdrew the case pending finalisation of the investigations.