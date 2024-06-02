Murdered MK Party members laid to rest

The uMkhonto weSizwe Party member Bongani Mkhwanazi was described as a loving person who cared about everyone’s well-being. Speaker after speaker at Mkhwanazi’s funeral on Sunday said he was a man with a big heart and a dedicated member who was prepared to die for the party.

Didimalo Bodibe, an MKP youth league member, said they were saddened by what had happened. “Mkhwanazi was like a brother to us, he was protective too. He was a courageous person who took no nonsense. He had lots of love. We have lost a soldier. Our comrades died while wearing regalia; what that tells us as the youth is that they left the Earth devoted and dedicated to the organisation. They died like Struggle icons such as Chris Hani, Solomon Mahlangu and many others,” she said. The four suspects appeared in Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court facing charges of murder of Bongani Mkhwanazi and Xolani Nzimande. Picture: Ntombi Nkosi Mkhwanazi, 32, and his friend, Xolani Nzimande, were gunned down last Sunday while they were wearing their party regalia in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni.

According to Gauteng SAPS, the two were killed in an alleged dispute with people affiliated with the ANC. Police confirmed the arrest following the double murder. The party last week told Independent Media that it did not think the killing was politically related, but believed it was a road rage incident. But the family members claimed their loved ones were murdered because they were wearing MKP T-shirts. Independent Media, through reliable sources, has established that the suspects who allegedly killed the pair are members of the Ekurhuleni Thatha-Zonke Anti-crime Unit, an organisation known in Gauteng for recovering stolen and hijacked vehicles and pouncing on drug dealers and criminals.

Ekurhuleni Thatha-Zonke Anti-crime Unit spokesperson Simphiwe Khumalo confirmed that three of their members were arrested for the double murder. He said the members were allegedly defending themselves after one of the deceased allegedly took out an illegal firearm. Busisiwe Mkhwanazi, Mkhwanazi’s aunt, said she was still in disbelief that Mkhwanazi, whom she described as helpful and handy, was no more. Mkhwanazi leaves a 2-year-old son. Nzimande’s funeral was held on Thursday in KwaZulu-Natal.

Since the inception of MPK, about 16 members have been killed in South Africa, scores of mourners were told by party leadership. Busisiwe said that the two were killed due to political interference. She said her reason for saying so is that they were wearing MKP regalia. Thokozani Malevu, Mkhwanazi’s uncle, told mourners that his nephew died on his way to the hospital.

“As a family, we hoped that one day Bongani would bury us, not knowing that today we will be burying him. I wonder what is the person who killed him saying today because he killed a humble and quiet person,” said Malevu. Madash Moeng, MKP Katlehong co-ordinator, said as a party, they were not sure whether the double murder was politically motivated or if it was an issue of crime. Moeng said they were going to take care of the victims’ families and give them legal support to see that justice was served.

He said the party had taken a decision to get the perpetrators to apologise to the family and MKP. He also touched on the issue of alleged vote rigging, saying the result on the IEC board did not show the true reflection of the number of votes they received from voting districts. “We demand the IEC to ensure the recount of votes so that they become a true reflection and put us in government, a mandate from the people who voted for us,” said Moeng.