North West teacher Gadimang Daniel Mokolobate.

The father of a North West teacher who was stabbed to death by a pupil at school is dismayed that his child's murderer was only handed down a 10 year sentence. The 17 year old was sentenced at the Lehurutshe Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

According to the Sowetan, Gadimang Mokolobate's father, Prettyboy and the teacher's family members were visibly distressed by the sentence which they thought did not match the crime.

"He killed our child, what is 10 years?" the angry Prettyboy asked.

The Grade 10 learner from Ramotshere Moiloa High School in Dinokana village near Zeerust, stabbed and killed Mokolobate in September last year.

At the time of the incident, Mokolobate, 24, was invigilating during a geography paper.

Mokolobate's crime was to reprimand the teenager during the National School Nutrition Programme after he had jumped the queue.

The teenager then arrived at school with a knife the following day and stabbed Mokolobate through the heart.

After the stabbing, the teenager fled but a security guard and other learners tackled him. He was then arrested and charge with murder. A few months earlier, he had been given a warning for coming to school in possession of dagga.

Handing down the sentence, magistrate Winnie Malane said she had deviated from imposing a lesser sentence in accordance to Section 76 (2) of the Child Justice System which states that a minor could not be given more than five years.

Malane said it was because the teenager had not shown any remorse, that he had stated that he only felt sorry for himself and that he had also said he felt nothing for his victim nor his family.



