Murderer known as the Beaufort West ‘R Kelly’ sentenced to 34 years in prison

Johannesburg – Raymond Kelly, who is known as “R. Kelly” in his Beaufort West community, has been sentenced to 34 years imprisonment. According to National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila, the marathon trial was delayed by the accused because he changed legal representatives and asked for witnesses for his defence who could not be traced.

Kelly was convicted for the murder of Brendon de Wee, who was stabbed 36 times during an argument at Strydersfontein Farm, Beaufort West, on July 12, 2015. De Wee sustained a skull fracture. “The accused was also convicted for the murder of Griet Plaatjies; he stabbed the elderly woman nine times in the yard of her Prince Valley, Beaufort West, property. “She also sustained a rib fracture after he attacked her on the evening of December 31, 2015.

“His girlfriend, Regina Saayman, also suffered at the hands of Kelly as he severely assaulted her with a sjambok and kicked her with intent to do her grievous bodily harm on the evening of September 11, 2017,” Ntabazalila said. Ntabazalila reports that the court heard that Kelly, his friend’s girlfriend, his friend Michael Jacobs, and two others visited their other friends at Snydersfontein Farm on July 12, 2015. “De Wee and his friends were enjoying themselves on the farm until the accused and his friends arrived. They started drinking, and later the accused went outside to urinate. A quarrel started between him and the deceased when he came back. He stabbed the deceased 36 times and left him with a fractured skull,” Ntabazalila said.

Kelly was involved in another murder where he stabbed a victim nine times. Western Cape Director of Public Prosecutions advocate Nicolette Bell welcomed the sentence and commended the investigation and prosecution teams for doing all they could to ensure justice for the victims in this case. “The team even approached the local radio station as well as the media to trace the main witnesses.