Murderer out on parole appears in court over R10m drugs found in his car

Johannesburg - A parolee who had been given a life sentence for murder but released two years ago only to be arrested for allegedly being in possession of drugs worth R10-million has been remanded in custody. Themba Mbatha appeared at the Witbank Magistrates court on Thursday following his arrest last week after being found in possession of the drugs. He was driving along the N4 next to Witbank when he was stopped and his vehicle searched and the drugs found. It's believed that the drugs were from Mozambique and destined to Johannesburg. Brigadier Leonard Hlathi of the Mpumalanga Police said they received information about a Silver Mercedes Benz which was transporting Mandrax to Johannesburg.

"An Intelligence driven operation was conducted and the vehicle was spotted and stopped. Upon the search there was only the driver in the vehicle.

"Drusg to the value of R10 million was found hidden in the boot of the vehicle and the suspect was arrested and charged for contravening Drugs and drug Trafficking Act 140 of 1992 section 4."

Mbatha's case has been postponed to March 18 for bail application.

According to Hlathi, they found that Mbatha had just been released from prison for a string of crimes from the 90s.

"It was established that the suspect was a parolee. He was previously arrested in 1997 for various cases including cash-in-transit robbery, murder, two counts of attempted murder as well as possession of a firearm without a licence and ammunition.

"He was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Pretoria High Court and released on parole in 2018. He was due to finish his minimum sentence on 28 February 2021."

