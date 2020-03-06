Murderer out on parole nabbed with drugs worth R9m

Johannesburg - A man who was slapped with a life sentence for a myriad of crimes including murder but later released on parole is back behind bars after he was allegedly caught with drugs. Themba Mbatha, 52, was allegedly nabbed with mandrax worth R9-million on Wednesday. He had allegedly got the drugs from Mozambique and was taking them to Gauteng. Brigadier Leonard Hlathi of the Mpumalanga Police said Witbank Flying Squad members spotted a suspicions looking vehicle on the N4 Highway then stopped it. Upon searching it, he said, they found 10 bags stashed in the boot . "The driver was questioned about the contents thereof, which he admitted were mandrax drugs and he was transporting them to Gauteng from Mozambique," he said.

According to Hlathi, Mbatha was arrested and when further investigations were done on him, it was found that he had just been released from prison for a string of crimes from the 90s.

"It was established that the suspect was a parolee. He was previously arrested in 1997 for various cases including cash-in-transit robbery, murder, two counts of attempted murder as well as possession of a firearm without a licence and ammunition.

"He was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Pretoria High Court and released on parole in 2018. He was due to finish his minimum sentence on 28 February 2021."

Mbatha appeared at the Witbank Magistrate's Court on Thursday on a charge of dealing in drugs. He was expected back in court on March 12.

Mpumalang police commissioner General Mondli Zuma said it was disappointing for someone who was given a second chance to mend his ways and change his life to revert back to a life of crime.

" I also in the same breath like to commend the sterling work of the police officers who arrested the suspect as this will ensure that we don't have crime being committed by repeat offenders. Even though cross border crime remains a challenge in the province, the arrest of the suspect is an indication that we are on the right track",Zuma said.

The Star