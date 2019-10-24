Judge Ramarumo Monama ruled at the high court in Joburg on October 4 that Durant had murdered Aaron Mutavhatsindi, a tractor driver at Bartlet Eggs Farm.
Durant shot Mutavhatsindi in January last year in Matshelapata, an informal community near Krugersdorp. Angry residents said the killing was racist.
Durant was chasing Mutavhatsindi as he drove his work tractor towards his shack. Bartlett’s management had informed him that Mutavhatsindi had stolen the tractor.
Durant’s guilty verdict resulted in the R10000 bail granted at the Krugersdorp Magistrate’s Court ahead of his trial in the high court being withdrawn.