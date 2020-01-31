Johannesburg - The woman accused of holding down her mother as her boyfriend and another man raped then killed her had allegedly tried to poison her few days earlier.
However, Nonhlanhla Mthunywa's plot failed and she and others devised another plan to kill her.
This was revealed by Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi when speaking to The Star on Friday.
Hlathi said Mthunywa, who is now behind bars for her mother's rape and murder, had tried to kill her before.
"There was an alleged attempt on Wanter Dlamini's life on January 3 this year where a dangerous substance was mixed with her drink at her house.