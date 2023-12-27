Musa Keys’ homecoming event postponed due to unforeseen technical and production challenges

The delay in Musa Keys' homecoming celebration announcement has left thousands of his dedicated fans disappointed. They were eagerly anticipating his performance, Detty December, which was scheduled for Wednesday in his hometown of Polokwane, Limpopo. In a media statement by Musa Makamu, better known as Musa Keys, it was explained that this was due to unforeseen technical and production challenges, further explaining all options that were reviewed did not work.

“Dear Keys Nation, It is with huge regret that we have to announce the postponement of Detty December that was scheduled to take place on Wednesday, 27th of December 2023 at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane. Due to unforeseen technical and production challenges, we unfortunately will not be ready to host the event as initially planned and sincerely apologise to all ticket holders and supporters alike. “As a team, we have looked at various options to see how best we can deliver but all options won't allow us to bring the world class experience we wanted to share with you. We feel it is best to re-evaluate the event/our plans so that we can satisfy all concerns and ensure we come back stronger.

“We are currently communicating with Computicket regarding this postponement. Full refunds will be made available in due course as per the Computicket refund policy. Merry Christmas to all (not so Merry for me); however I will be delicious. I’m home with family spending time with loved ones. It’s a homecoming,” the statement read. Months leading to the event that has since been postponed, the Grammy-nominated star had expressed his excitement and said: “Having a strong family upbringing, nothing truly beats coming home for me. We have been blessed with a long fruitful year of building the Musa Keys brand across the globe. It feels so good to finally be back on homeground to celebrate with my entire city. “Honestly, Detty December is a dream come true for me. As much as it’s a scary undertaking, together with my community and backed by my amazing team, we are about to make history in Polokwane,” said Makamu.