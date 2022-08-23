Musa Khawula reportedly slaps Moshe Ndiki with a lawsuit

Yesterday was a glorious day for many social media users after it was revealed that there was an alleged physical clash between popular personality Moshe Ndiki and gossip blogger Musa Khawula. Khawula has since been sharing a string of posts explaining that he was the victim and that this compelled him to take legal steps against the media personality.

Story continues below Advertisement

The gossip blogger, who is well-known for airing exaggerated information on social media, shared proof of a case number on his Twitter account. Though Ndiki has not said anything regarding their alleged altercation, many people have been hailing him for doing people a “favour” in sorting out Khawula, who according to Twitter is problematic. A few hours before the apparent fight, Musa had written about Moshe’s acting skills and many suspect that that may have been what led to the dispute.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Moshe Ndiki welcomes his new dog Sulizinyembezi Ndiki. This comes after his husband Phelo Bala left their marital rent apartment. Moshe Ndiki has since decided to be a dog daddy. He also can’t act, can he?” Khawula has also initiated a petition to have Ndiki axed by “Gomora” for alleged assault. “So I was physically assaulted by Moshe Ndiki. Do what is right. ‘Gomora’ to suspend Moshe Ndiki for assaulting Musa Khawula,” he wrote.

Story continues below Advertisement

There have also been rumours swirling on social media that Musa was allegedly embroiled in a murder scandal, something that people have been raising on Twitter since the blogger has been adamant in seeking justice. All these startling revelations continue to set tongues wagging as this alleged fight is unpacked on social media.