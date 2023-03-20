Music giants Sjava and Big Zulu’s offering to the nation

Johannesburg - Local music heavyweights Sjava and Big Zulu have brought a bubble of excitement to their fans after announcing their major collaboration, which they say is an offering to the nation. The renowned music duo is set to drop Inkabi Zezwe, a highly anticipated single slated for March 24, 2023, and an album in May with Warner Music Africa (WMA).

The collaboration of two spiritually-gifted individuals will chart every subject that their music fans can resonate with. It is also revealed that the collaboration with WMA on the project is well under way and marks a new horizon for both the label and the artists. WMA, MD Temi Adeniji says with this collaboration they wanted to do something special: "This idea started to percolate bringing Sjava and Big Zulu together for a one-time project. We wanted to do something really special. Things didn't immediately fall into place -- meeting after meeting, putting all the pieces together, and coming up with a structure that worked for all parties.

"After a few months, we came to a meeting of the minds, and it was like everything clicked. For me, this project signifies so much. It's the first really big project that Warner has done since I came in, and given our intention to transform our business and really bring it to the centre of the culture here in the country, it couldn't be more perfect in my opinion," said Adeniji. "As much as it may seem like an unexpected collaboration, it also feels so natural. It just makes sense considering who, what, and where both artists represent. An unsurprising surprise. I'm really excited to witness how South Africa responds to this project," says 1020 Cartel co-director, Nothando Migogo. "When our ancestors speak, our duty is to listen and respond. This collaboration was orchestrated in the spiritual realm. It was supposed to happen and bring healing to our people. This project speaks of everything that affects the lives of our people; it will resonate and connect with people on a higher level. This is the coming together of two spiritually and intellectually gifted individuals," echoes Leroy Khoza, co-founder of Nkabi Records.

This collaboration comes a few months after Sjava's long-awaited studio album Isbuko was released. The Eweni hitmaker unpacked the significance behind the title Isbuko, which, he says, is all about reflection, sitting yourself down, and asking yourself questions. "And why I titled it Isbuko is because most of the songs are self-reflecting. And then there's Umuntu, a song that you need to sit down and listen to alone and ask yourself questions. It talks about your mistakes and self-doubts," said Sjava.