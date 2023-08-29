Music sensation Holly ‘Lollipop’ Rey wraps it all up

Johannesburg - After a captivating season jam-packed with fun-filled episodes, The Masked Singer SA finally wraps up with Lollipop unmasked as the award-winning music sensation Holly Rey. Holly Wasserfall, professionally known as Holly Rey, bagged the coveted title of The Masked Singer SA season 1 winner after months of keeping her identity intact.

The music sensation thanked Anele Mdoda for the opportunity, revealing she had the time of her life. “Thank you so much to @zintathu and the amazing team at @roseandoaksmedia and @maskedsingerza. I had the time of my life doing this; it was like being a kid the whole time,” said Wasserfall on social media. The show came to South African screens a few months ago and grew to become a favourite with impressive engagements across social media platforms.

Hosted by comedian Mpho Popps, the show featured prominent personalities and entertainment superstars who performed well-known songs while bejewelled in full-body costumes and masks to hide their identities. J’Something of MiCasa, renowned DJ Sithelo Shozi, funny man Skhumba, media personalities and Somizi Mhlongo formed the panel of detectives on the show. Shozi and Mhlongo were able to identify Lollipop’s true identity using the clues given.

Shozi based her guess on the Lollipop’s certificates, knowing that Wasserfall graduated cum laude. And this is what Mhlongo had to say about her win: “Lollipop was born to be a history maker. Lollipop was born to be a record-holder. She became the first woman to win Song of the Year after the legendary Brenda Fassie 20 years ago. Lollipop is Holly Rey.”

Their role was to guess who was behind the flamboyant masks using the clues that the superstars were sharing. In the past few weeks, South Africa got to unmask interesting personalities, such as Lion, who was unmasked as award-winning actor Abdul Khoza. Khoza told the audience he loved being part of the show because it was something his kids could identify with.

With the versatile Tree, who had audiences on their feet week after week, J’Something reckoned it was best to take all the clues he had dropped throughout the season. The emphasis on fashion prompted J’Something to name Maps Maponyane. Then Tree turned out to be the suave, multifaceted entertainer and business mogul Maps Maponyane.