Musician maintains allegations against DJ Tira despite order to retract

Musician Luke Ntombela has stood firm on sexual allegations lodged against Mthokozi ‘Dj Tira’ Khathi, despite being ordered to retract them on her social platforms after they were deemed “unfounded” and “baseless”. Ntombela has continued to speak openly about alleged her ordeal, days after receiving a legal letter demanding that she withdraw her accusations within seven days.

This comes after she alleged that at a meeting with the award-winning DJ, she was touched inappropriately, and demanded that he be open about the blurry events after she blacked out. In her recent posts, she has persisted in pleading for “closure” from DJ Tira, sharing more screen-shots of their alleged communication, some involving money. “Ngikhala nge closure ne healing, ngiqhubeke nempilo,” said Ntombela on Instagram.

The DJ has accused Ntombela of character assassination in a legal letter that was shared publicly on May 13, calling her claims “unfounded and defamatory”. “Our clients have advised us of the continuous assassination of their characters and brand perpetuated by your posts on various social media accounts of unfounded, baseless, and defamatory allegations against them. Such conduct from you is causing serious and severe harm to our clients’ esteemed brand and reputation. “It is our further instruction that you were on the Ukhozi FM radio station and again made serious, baseless, and unfounded defamatory statements against our clients. It became apparent from the Ukhozi FM radio station interview that your allegations were devoid of substance and logic but full of malice and a desire to blackmail our clients into paying you money for undetermined reasons under the guise of our clients owing you some money for performing musical exercises.