Musicians play part in unity song for Africa Day

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

There is no better way to celebrate Africa Day than through unity. That is exactly what Brand SA is doing through its latest initiative, right on time for Africa Day. Play Your Part Africa Unite, is an ensemble song that aims to highlight and foster African unity. DJ Maphorisa, Kabza De Small, Ricky Rick, Rouge Rapper, Youngsta CPT, Dee Koala, Shasha and Tresor, all feature on the song. Shasha, who hails from Zimbabwe, said cultural diversity was something she appreciated.

“I'm from Zimbabwe and the line of work that I do allows me to meet people from different parts of Africa and the world. People have different perspectives in things and I am always keen to learn. So for me it's those moments that I take and put into my own life.”

The song features a number of languages spoken on the continent, including Swahili, Lingala, Zulu, Xhosa, Tswana, English, Afrikaans, Shona and French.

Shasha added that the song was for awareness.

“Some people are ignorant of coronavirus and that is important for people to know. It's also important to give some hope and let people know we are in this together really.

“No one could have foreseen the magnitude of the health, social and economic challenge we would have to face in 2020,” Acting chief executive of Brand SA Thulisile Manzini said.

“In February, when South Africa was elected Chair of the African Union for the year, there was hardly a hint of the storm that was to come. In fact, we anticipated a very positive year in which we could devote the considerable energies of the AU and its members to the task of advancing the continent's 2063 development strategy.”

Dee Koala, a local upcoming rapper, is also part of the song.

“I decided to be a part of this song, because my voice and lyrics are an instrument that can influence people across the continent to play their part and stay home. As a musician, it is my social responsibility to encourage people to be responsible and safe during this pandemic."

Koala, who raps in Xhosa, loves the fact that she comes from a diverse community.

“Khayelitsha has taught me to display African unity everyday. I educate myself about other African cultures and ethnicities. I consistently treat fellow Africans as my own family, and I rap about subject matters that relate to every African child with a goal of motivating them."

“Covid-19 has put that on the back burner, but it’s highlighted the way in which Africans pull together in the face of adversity and support one another through the most difficult of times,” Manzini said.

The lyrics are a clarion call to Africa’s large youth population to stand firm in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic and to #PlayYourPart in halting its advance.

“We want young people in particular to feel supported and uplifted by the spirit of ubuntu (African unity) in this song. And we want them to know that our culture of watching out for one another is really paying off. Africa may be facing many challenges, but its young, energetic population has the power to harness its cultural heritage and create exactly what we're aiming for: the Africa we want,” Manzini said.

The Play Your Part - Africa Unite song is now available for streaming and downloads on all major platforms.