Mutilated bodies of mom and son found in maize field after visit to mechanic

Johannesburg - A Johannesburg family has been left shattered after the mutilated bodies of a mother and son were found dumped in a maize field with multiple stab wounds. Noqayisa Tshwane and her second born son Jefferson Johnson were found dead in the Zesfontein maize plot on Monday as the country grapples with the war on women and children. Police on Thursday confirmed the double family murder and that no arrests had been made. The mother and son were last seen on Sunday when they visited a motor mechanic only known as Moses in Daveyton to assess the readiness of Tshwane’s truck. According to the deceased eldest and devastated daughter, Noeleen Johnson, her mother was in the logistics business and the Daveyton mechanic was known to assist her in servicing the truck from time to time.

“My mother had a contract in Emalahleni where she was supplying coal. It happened that the contract came to an end and the truck was no longer active.

“She then decided to take it for repairs to this mechanic in Daveyton and it also made sense for storage purposes,” she said.

Johnson explained that her brother who was also found dead on Monday is the one who guided their mother on the truck’s maintenance.

“My brother was also a mechanic.

“He first visited the mechanic alone weeks ago and discovered that some parts of the truck were missing but the mechanic promised to return them and fix it.”

On Sunday the pair visited the mechanic, and that’s the last time Johnson heard from her mother and brother.

“While they were at the mechanic’s place I spoke to my mother over the phone and she told me that Moses (the mechanic) was giving them a run-around.

“In the background, I heard the mechanic saying that he is taking them to where the truck is,” she said.

Johnson said she reported them missing at her nearest police station on Monday.

“We were then requested to come identify two dead bodies.

“We could not go to the mortuary on Tuesday because of the public holiday, but when we went there on Wednesday we discovered that it was indeed my mother and brother.”

Johnson further appealed to the community of Daveyton and public at large to assist them in apprehending the suspect.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Raider Ubisi said the police got a tip off about two lifeless bodies that were dumped in a maize plot.

“When we arrived we discovered the bodies had stab wounds on the neck, head and upper body.”

Ubisi said preliminary investigations have shown that the deceased might have been killed elsewhere before being dumped at the plot.

Quizzed on the Daveyton mechanic, Ubisi said: “We have been told about the person in question. However, at this stage it's still a sensitive matter and I cannot share anything with the public.”

However, a social media post from one community member corroborated Noeleen's story about the last known moments of the deceased.

“Noqayisa called her second born son Jefferson on Sunday to accompany her to Daveyton to fetch her truck that was with a mechanic called Moses. On arrival Moses didn't want to show them where the truck was, she then called her daughter and told her the mechanic was giving them the run-around and that was the last time her family heard from her.

“On Monday two bodies were found in Zesfontein plot in the maize. They were found with multiple stab wound... No arrest has been made.

"The community of Daveyton may know a mechanic called Moses, he is one of you, he stays with you and drinks beer with you. Please help the Tshwane family to bring justice for their mom and brother," the Facebook post reads.