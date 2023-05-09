Muvhango bids painful farewell to iconic ‘Chief Azwindini’

Johannesburg - After years of keeping viewers entertained, the popular television soap Muvhango bids farewell to one of its most iconic characters, Chief Azwindini Mukwevho, performed by Gabriel Temudzani. This follows a scene where viewers were left in shock after witnessing the tragic death of Azwindini in the most recent episode.

Speaking about his departure, he said: “Life is a collective, and it’s well lived when it’s shared. The Chief of Thathe shall live forever.” The heart-wrenching scene depicted the chief being mercilessly gunned down by his cousin and adversary, Tenda (portrayed by Nathaniel Ramabulana), leaving audiences reeling with emotion. The depiction of this tragic event left a lasting impact on viewers, showcasing the powerful storytelling and emotional depth of the production.

The untimely death of the chief will leave the Mukwevho clan in shock and mourning and bring along with it a wave of family drama expected to lead to chaos in the royal house. While they are reeling in shock about what has befallen their family, the royal family will now be faced with the daunting task of navigating the aftermath of this tragedy, which is sure to be a challenging and emotional process. Tenda’s kidnapping of Susan (portrayed by Maumela Mahuwa) was the first domino in a chain reaction that ultimately led to the chief’s death.

After that, Tenda tampered with evidence to frame Azwindini for Susan’s disappearance. He then planned for Azwindini to be arrested, but police were taken aback when DNA evidence established his innocence and no warrant was issued for his arrest. This allowed Tenda to bring the chief into his presence before his ex-wife and the mother of his children, where he executed him ruthlessly.