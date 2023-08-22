Muvhango honours women with star-studded appearances

The month of August has been a hub of activities focused on women, and Muvhango has also joined the chain in the spirit of celebrating Women’s Month. The popular drama series reveals that Susan and Shaz are set to host a women’s month celebration event to acknowledge and celebrate women who work tirelessly to change lives and contribute to the betterment of the community.

In a statement shared with The Star, it is further revealed that the series wants viewers to acknowledge the daily struggles women go through in different corners of life. “The event takes place in Waterside, and the guests of honour are the matriarchs of the Royal House, Gugu and Imani, former Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida, and lastly, Phalaphala FM producer and jazz singer Hulisani Muloiwa Phosiwa. “These women are breaking new ground and occupying spaces that they were previously denied. They are setting the tone for the new generation and ensuring that they display the image of defying the odds of society and doing anything one’s mind aspires to.

“We have witnessed the struggle of the characters such as Susan, who went from being an under-appreciated commoner first wife to being the mayor of Thathe, Rendani challenging the chieftaincy and its laws which have been around for years, and lastly, Imani, being cast out of her own family and having to navigate through life on her own all while trying to clear her name.” It is also indicated that though the stories may be characterised by mythical personalities but on some level, there is someone in real life who can relate. “And this Women’s Month celebration event will serve as an encouragement to viewers that even during tribulations, women are strong, and they are worth being celebrated for all they do.”