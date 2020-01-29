My baby, where are you, Enock? Mom's heart wrenching cries for her drowned son









Enock Mpianzi's mother Anto, surrounded by family members, sheds tears during the memorial service of the Grade 8 learner. Picture: Itumeleng English African News Agency (ANA) A heart-rending chorus of tears and sorrow engulfed Parktown Boys’ High School hall as Enock Mpianzi’s family arrived for his memorial service on Tuesday The 13-year-old’s mother, Anto Mpianzi, and her family cried, “My baby” and “Where are you, Enock?” as they entered the hall for the service where learners from Parktown Boys’ and Brixton Primary School, Enock’s previous school, paid tribute to his life. Enock, who disappeared during a water activity exercise at an orientation camp near Brits, North West, was found dead two weeks ago. He went missing after a water raft which he and other learners had built overturned on the Crocodile River on the first day of the camp. His brother Yves Kadilo read the eulogy on behalf of the family and said Enock was very social and liked to be surrounded by positivity.

“He was my best friend as we shared many characteristics and shared many good memories together,” he said.

Kadilo added that it was unfortunate that Enock’s life was cut short but was grateful for his time on earth.

Enock’s other brother, Shadrack, said they used to clash when he reprimanded his little brother for not studying.

“Each time I would say, ‘You’re going to fail if you don’t study,’ and he would pull a face and just look at me. I failed to understand that he was so special that he did not have to try hard and he just did him,” Shadrack said.

He added that learners should be supportive of each other under any circumstances and situation.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said the last two weeks had been difficult because he was tired of issuing death certificates and not excellence awards.

“Here, I am bidding farewell to a learner, not congratulating the learner for achieving his marks, but bidding him to rest in peace,” he said.

During his speech at the service, the Education MEC recalled how the suspended headmaster Malcolm Williams contacted him on Thursday evening before he rushed to Nyati Bush and River Break in the early hours of Friday.

Lesufi urged learners to rebuke the culture of silence that surrounded the school.

“When you see wrong say it and I will protect you,” he said.

The MEC also assured that Parktown Boys’ High School would not be shut down despite the negative publicity.

“No matter how many times you attract negative publicity, you still remain the best school regardless of the allegations, insults and all the things people have said to me. This school will not be shut down, this school will be renewed and will remain the best school,” he said.

Enock’s pal from Brixton Primary, Mpho Molelekeng, said he was his best friend and was very good at maths in primary school.

“We used to share good memories together and he was a kind guy who was friendly and joked around,” she said.

Mpho added that Enock had aspirations to become a lawyer when he grew up.

Miss Modipa-Xaba, Enock’s former primary school science and chess teacher, spoke of how proud she was of him when he was accepted for a place at Parktown Boys’, a quintile five school, as Brixton Primary was a poorly-resourced quintile 1 school.

“We had hopes that our little school would one day be in the news but it never crossed our minds that it would be in the news in this manner,” she said, fighting back tears.

The teacher added that it was truly heartbreaking to lose a child like Enock and during his funeral over the weekend, his family and friends would not bury him but plant him like seed.

Enock’s funeral will take place at Kensington Secondary School in Kensington on Saturday at 9am before the procession moves to Westpark Cemetery in Montgomery Park.