My chest felt like an elephant was sitting on it, says man who beat Covid-19

It started with a never-ending headache. I assumed I was just suffering from the stress of the anxiety lockdown was bringing. I took my usual headache tablets which reduced the tension but didn’t eliminate the headache in its entirety. Life went on for about three days until we were told we’d be tested at the office; this test instruction was inspired by news that an individual we had meetings with tested positive and was showing severe symptoms. On the day of the test, I was confident I’d come out negative because the office thermometer gun stated my temperature was 36.5 that morning, and I didn’t feel any so-called severe symptoms apart from the headache and a recent scratchy throat. I had the nasal test done and was told I’d get my results in 48 hours. That evening I decided to test the theory of weak lungs as a clear symptom by going for a 5km jog. I completed the jog in 24 minutes with ease. This, for me, was a clear sign that my results are going to come back negative. Forty-eight hours later, on a Thursday, my results stated I was positive. I didn’t believe it, but followed the procedure and immediately went home to self-isolate. Friday was a relaxed day with no additional symptoms, Saturday was the same, and Sunday saw my headache subside, leaving just a mild scratchy throat.

On Monday morning, I woke up experiencing no symptoms, not even the scratchy throat. By Monday afternoon, I felt like my normal fit self and decided to go for a jog, this also after reading that exercise is good for recovery. I ran 7km, and did it in a comfortable time of 29 minutes. Immediately after my jog I felt fine.

I showered and lay on the couch as the evening kicked in. About two hours into sitting on the couch I suddenly felt more tired than I had ever been after a jog, my lungs felt exhausted, and my throat started burning up.

I then started having a tingling feeling in my hands, under my feet and on my face. This tingling feeling got worse as the night went on until I decided to call it a night. Waking up on Tuesday morning was the scariest moment of the isolation period, I woke up feeling out of breath.

My chest felt like an elephant was sitting on it. I opened all the windows and doors because it felt like there was no oxygen in the house. I called my doctor to explain my symptoms.

The doctor told me the virus was just waiting for me to compromise my health which I did by going for the jog. He advised I take it very easy and do breathing exercises throughout the day, and to text him if things didn’t improve after a couple of hours. I did as he recommended, and Tuesday got better towards the evening.

Wednesday to Friday, things gradually improved, and my Covid-19 remedy cocktail of hot water, ginger, cayenne pepper, turmeric, lemon and honey sorted out the throat and mucus on my chest.

By Saturday, I was feeling 70% back to normal and even went for a 2km walk for the recommended vitamin D. Sunday was good, and Monday (day 12 of isolation) was great. I had my follow-up test on Tuesday feeling very good, my results came back negative, and by Friday, I was back to jogging as I did before testing positive.

Covid-19 is no joke. However, it can be beaten. Self-isolation for the 14 days, regardless of how one feels, is definitely crucial. This gives the body enough time to fight the virus and rebuild what might be damaged. I’ve since learned even more to appreciate good health and a good diet.