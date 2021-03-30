My daughter became victim of persecution we are facing from South Africa - Bushiri

Johannesburg - Self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri has blamed South Africa for the death of his daughter. Bushiri announced on social media on Monday that his 8-year-old daughter, Israella, had died at a hospital in Kenya. “It is with deep sadness that I announce the passing on of my daughter, Israella Bushiri. As a father it was my desire to see her grow and serve the Lord. However, the will of God was for her to return back to him,” Bushiri said. According to reports, Malawi granted permission for Bushiri’s daughter to be flown to Kenya for treatment after this was initially denied. Bushiri said his daughter would have lived had she been allowed to travel at the outset.

“When I spoke to the doctor, he highlighted that if she had not been blocked at the airport the first time she needed to travel to Kenya for medical assistance, she wouldn’t have passed on.”

Bushiri added: “It is very disheartening and sad, therefore, that my daughter has become a victim of the persecution that we are facing from South Africa.

“However, my wife and I bow to God’s sovereignty, and as this is his will it could have happened anyway,” he said.

Bushiri and his wife Mary fled South Africa late last year after being granted bail of R200 000 each by the Pretoria Central Magistrate’s Court.

They had faced charges of fraud and money laundering of close to R102 million.

Bushiri described his daughter as a “servant of God and an angel that offered comfort in the dark times”.

“Israella was a strong young girl who loved to worship and serve God, despite her young age.

“She was brilliant in her speech and possessed the divine excellency in the way she spoke and even tackled her studies.

“She was born during a time when my wife and I are going through great persecution, and she has left her life witnessing what it means to fight and labour for the Lord despite trials and battles.

“She came at a time when we really needed her and, through it all, she offered my wife and me, including the entire church, great comfort and enlightenment,” Bushiri said.

The extradition hearing of Bushiri, leader of the Enlightened Christian Gathering Church, and his wife is still under way in Malawi.

The Bushiris and their co-accused – Landiwe Ntlokwana, Willah Mudolo and his wife Zethu – face charges of theft, money laundering and fraud in connection with an alleged R100m investment scheme.

The Bushiris’ bail conditions barred them from travelling outside South Africa.

The Star