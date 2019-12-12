Johannesburg - The security company owner convicted for murdering a farmworker in the West Rand earlier last year has thrown his previous lawyers under the bus.
Just as his sentencing proceedings began before Judge Ramarumo Monama Thursday morning, Petrus Durant apologised for what he said was disrespect of his old legal team to the court.
Durant has dumped Dieter Coetzee, who represented him throughout trial. Coetzee has been replaced by advocate Michelle Ives.
"I just want to apologise," said Durant.
"My previous legal team did not show necessary respect to the court."