Mysterious death of the son of Ramaphosa’s head of security sets tongues wagging

Johannesburg - “The Sunday Independent” recently reported that Warren Samuel Rhoode, who is the son of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s head of security, Wally Rhoode, was found with multiple stab wounds and had been killed under mysterious circumstances. Unconfirmed reports say the 31-year-old was kidnapped and killed in retaliation for his father’s role in the clandestine Phala Phala investigation.

The 30-year-old was last seen alive in Eindhoven, Delft, on Sunday, April 23, 2023. Warren was seen driving his VW Polo Vivo, according to “The Daily Voice”. After a desperate search, Warren’s body was found in Goodwood on Friday night and was identified by his parents on Saturday. This was confirmed by his father. A source who spoke to Independent Media on condition of anonymity said his father’s links with Phala Phala Farm, where millions in foreign currency were stolen by Namibian officials working in conjunction with the president’s domestic worker, were possible suspects in the murder.

“The men who robbed the president’s farm are based in the Western Cape, even though they are originally from Namibia, and there have been claims that some of them were allegedly tortured by Wally and his gang that was involved in the Phala Phala investigation,” said a source from the Cape Town underworld, who asked not to be named. The source said the gang underworld tried to assist the police when they heard that Warren was missing, “but there were conflicting reports”. National police commissioner Fannie Masemola said the police would prioritise an investigation into the matter after the case was registered with the police in the Western Cape.

"A case of murder has been registered, and Western Cape detectives are working around the clock to investigate and apprehend those responsible for this heinous crime," said national police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe. In his response to the Public Protector, Wally Rhoode spilt the beans when he revealed the roles allegedly played by President Ramaphosa and his Namibian counterpart, Hage Geingob, in the aftermath of the Phala Phala farm robbery, where millions of US dollars were stolen. Shortly after the robbery, the men, who were residing in Cape Town at the time, allegedly went on a shopping spree and bought cars, jewellery and apartments in the Mother City after changing dollars at a Chinese-owned forex exchange. Some drove their new flashy cars to Namibia, while others remained in Cape Town.