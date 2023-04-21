Mzansi A-listers dazzle at SA Fashion Week opening party

Johannesburg - The official opening of South African Fashion Week was quite something to talk about as industry moguls, young designers and celebrities showed up to the glamorous affair. Hosted by CRUZ Vintage Black Vodka, the country’s most prestigious fashion gathering gives creatives a platform to showcase their artistry.

Red-carpet host Chris Jaftha welcomed guests as they arrived, while award-winning local designer Paledi Segapo presented a New York-inspired fashion installation to be remembered. Theo Kgosinkwe at the Red Carpet for the CRUZ SAFW opening party in Sandton. Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency (ANA) Kicking off the week’s celebrations, guests were treated to an exclusive evening of glitz and glam in Sandton, where they were treated to Cruz cocktails and high fashion, all inspired by New York City and set against the backdrop of the Sandton skyline. SA Fashion Week, showcasing designer Artclub and Friends, kitted out the promoters with beautifully branded ankle socks and exquisite tote bags.

The star-studded red carpet boasted a long list of South Africa’s well-known fashion-forward personalities, designers, comedians, and reality TV stars, including actresses Nambitha Ben-Mazwi, Lunathi Mampofu, and sisters Candice and Refilwe Modiselle. Mbali Nkosi at the Red Carpet for the CRUZ SAFW opening party in Sandton. Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency (ANA) Other esteemed guests included media personalities Lasizwe, Abigail Visagie, Shamiso Mosaka and Kim Jayde, as well as comedians Robot Boi and Primo. Reality TV stars included the gorgeous Annie Mthembu of “Real Housewives of Durban” , Maria Isabella Valaskatzis, Sorisha Naidoo, Rosette Ncwana, and Nicole Capper. South Africa fashion designers Scalo, Fundudzi’s Craig Jacobs, Ole Ledimo from House of Ole, and Imprint's Msukisi Mbane graced the red carpet, while top South African artists Tamara Dey, Gigi Lamayne, KLA, Money Badoo, and Limpopo’s own Makhadzi were also in attendance. Industry sweethearts Theo and Vourne Kgosinkwe were adorned in bright locally designed pieces alongside actors Sandile Mahlangu and Mbali Nkosi.