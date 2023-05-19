Johannesburg - Author and activist Zoleka Mandela has been showered with overwhelming love and support after she revealed that she was being admitted to hospital to receive radiation as she battles cancer. Mandela, who has been candid about her health journey since she was diagnosed with cancer, shared on her social media platforms her hospital admission.

“Receiving radiation to my spine and pelvis and awaiting chemotherapy for the progression of the cancer. It’s going to be a long haul, but so appreciative of the efforts made towards the betterment of my health by the medical team and staff. Peace, passion and positivity,” shared Mandela. In her recent interview on Kaya FM, she spoke about her journey, detailing that every day was painful and further revealing that she was having conversations with her family about the days leading to her passing. “There is a lot of pain. I mean, every day is different, so the form of treatment is different in the sense that, in this regard, they are doing a lot of trying to improve my quality of life and reduce pain. So my treatment would be more of strengthening the bones, which are easily fractured. So I do have fractured bones due to cancer.

“No, I mean, I think for a very (long) time I was just like, okay I am tired. Let it do what it needs to do. And that’s fine. I don’t want to do that to my kids. And I think it will probably sound strange, but I think I am blessed enough or fortunate enough to be in a position where I am in the planning stages. I am having conversations with my loved ones. My lawyer, my therapist and my siblings about what happened on the day leading to my passing. What happens after I pass away?” said Mandela. In August last year, the author, whose health has not been easy following her 10-year cancer battle, revealed the news that she had bone metastasis. Mandela gave an update, highlighting that she was hanging on by a thread.

Taking to her Instagram account, she shared a video and said, “Yesterday (August 29, 2022) marked my official diagnosis; the CT scan has revealed cancer in both my liver and lungs. I am yet to receive feedback regarding the bone scan to establish whether I have cancer beyond my ribs. I am hanging on by a thread. Thanking you all for your outpouring of love, prayer and support. Peace. Passion. Positivity.” She gave her followers an update, revealing that she was almost done with the radiation. “Almost done with radiation; six chemotherapy treatments (still) to go. A queenly reminder, ‘Just breathe’. –ShelsRecovering. Thanking you all for your prayers, wishes and blessings; they’re never unseen or unnoticed. A happy Thursday! Peace. Passion. Positivity.”