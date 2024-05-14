Mzansi shares fondest memories as beloved chocolate brand marks 200 years

As the beloved chocolate brand Cadbury celebrates 200 years, South Africans have also taken a trip down memory lane, sharing some of their sweet and fond memories. Cutting into a chocolate slab with their significant other, hiding Easter eggs with affection, or savouring Eclaires while attending school are just a few stories that lit the celebration of the brand.

The Star was part of an intimate gathering that featured guests who animatedly shared their best experiences, some of which dated back to their elating childhood experiences. Speaking about the significant occasion, Lara Sidersky, Mondelēz international category lead for Chocolate in Sub-Saharan Africa, explained that this phase of their generosity journey has brought the brand and South Africans closer than ever before. She further said it is not only about sharing a love of the chocolate bars but also a passion for literature, culture, and — above all — generosity.

“It’s incredible to see how far we’ve come with South Africans, from back in 1938, when we laid the last brick of our Gqeberha factory. Two centuries is a considerable milestone. So, we want our consumers to do more than unwrap their favourite Cadbury chocolate this year. We want them to join in a celebration as timeless as our chocolate by stitching their fondest Cadbury stories into our rich heritage. “Today, as Cadbury commemorates its 200th anniversary, we continue to inspire generosity in every gesture. Our ambition remains one of giving and generosity. That’s why we’re committed to infusing a ‘glass-and-a-half’ spirit into the hearts of Mzansi to create more extraordinary moments of human connection,” concluded Sidersky. Some of the major brand’s highlights include recognising the unspoken acts of kindness that bind South Africans together, which was illustrated in a TV commercial that explored the tender relationship between a father and son, capturing a moment of personal generosity.

Other memorable events include publishing 1500 children’s stories, launching Road to Success initiative, and Generosity store opening in South Africa, among many others. The memorable Gorilla advertisement, followed by the Ostrich and Monks campaigns, further solidified brand’s place in the hearts of South Africans. The event was hosted by the ever-vibrant and vigorous radio host Relebogile Mabotja, while Mandisi Dyantyis performed an a cappella rendition to celebrate the occasion.