The Mazanzi Youth Choir is embracing this year with a new project set to take the country’s choral music to another level. Fresh from a visit in Egypt to sing for the president, the choir was still basking in the glory of sharing a stage with superstar Beyoncé Knowles at the Global Citizen Festival last year.

Music director James Bassingthwaighte said a lot more was in store for the youth group.

“This year the choir will take on a new project, Joy of Singing, that will see them spread the word of what it is like to sing South African choral music to the world.”

The music man, who was also the music director for The Voice South Africa and Dancing with the Stars, said his deepest musical experiences came from the choir.

“It is quite overwhelming for me. Working with them, even though I have worked with pop shows, my musical explosion, the depth of my musical enjoyment, I get with this choir.”

Founded in 2003, the choir runs auditions twice a year.

“Throughout the year we are available to receive new members. We have a number that anyone can send a WhatsApp video of their singing to.

“They don’t necessarily have to wait for the next audition cycle to join. We are always open to new members.”

A choir rehearsal involves four hours of singing and performing. “No matter how much time we have available, it will always feel limited.

“As far as the choir goes, we dedicate a lot of time for rehearsals.

“We have two four-hour rehearsals in a week, and half of that time is dedicated to singing and the other half is dedicated to actual performance. One of our strengths is our choreography and the performance nature of it.”

A founding member of the internationally acclaimed African Footprint, Alfred Phakathi, is the performance director for the choir.

Bassingthwaighte works with Sidumo Nyamazele, a leader in traditional choral music, on the musical elements for the choir.

“We try as far as we can not to focus on rehearsing for the next performance because that can build pressure.

“Rather, it is important for us to develop the voices and the musicality. We do musical-theory training and vocal development, improving their tuning and harmony skills.”

Becoming a member of the choir requires a strict process filled with assessments over the course of several months.

The choir currently has 60 choristers from Soweto and other areas in and around Joburg.

In the past 15 years, more than 645 children have passed through and developed themselves through the choir.

“We want to give the world and preach the gospel of South African choral music.

“Our project is a big one that requires a lot of funding to make it happen,” said Bassingthwaighte.

The choir has travelled to many parts of the globe, receiving standing ovations. “We are grateful for the work we have done and the performances we are getting,” said Bassingthwaighte.