Mzwanele Manyi admits to attending Thabo Bester’s five-star event

Spokesperson for the Jacob Zuma Foundation Mzwanele Manyi recently admitted to attending a five-star event organised by convicted Facebook rapist Thabo Bester, who led the event from inside prison.

The news come just as the country has been engulfed by Bester’s well-coordinated escape from the Mangaung maximum security prison in 2022. It is reported that Bester used his connections and money to stage a fire inside his prison cell and was assisted by prison officials and members of G4S as well as his girlfriend Dr Nandipha Magudumana to flee from prison. The two lovers have since been arrested and deported back from Tanzania, where they were hiding ever since a picture of Bester went viral on social media, leading to suspicions that he had escaped from prison in May 2022.

On social media, Manyi admitted to having attended one of Bester’s star-studded events, saying it was well executed. The event took place in Sandton in 2018 while Bester was serving time on murder and rape charges. He was found guilty of raping and killing his former model girlfriend, Nomfundo Tyhulu.

A Twitter user by the name of Shabba Mshengu recently asked if Manyi attended and sang at one of Bester’s events, to which Manyi admitted saying: “No. I did not sing, but attended the five-star event. Trust me this crook is a pro,” Manyi said. Manyi said he felt duped after speaking to Bester, thinking he was Tom Motsepe on the phone. “Now I know, I was scammed. I even spoke to on the phone with ‘Tom Motsepe’….”

Manyi and many of Johannesburg’s high-flyers of the time were part of the Women in Media conference which had promised its guests an opportunity to be addressed by some of the A-listers from Hollywood, which turned out to be a scam orchestrated by Bester as part of the 21st Century Media launch in 2018. The event was held at the Hilton Hotel in Sandton. Other guests who turned up to this glitzy event included Amanda Du-Pont, Yvonne Chaka Chaka, Wanda Baloyi and many others. Bester appeared as Tom Motsepe and spoke from prison after telling guests he would be speaking from New York. The event turned out to be one of Bester’s long list of scams.