Mzwanele Manyi explains his decision to join the EFF

Johannesburg - Newly-welcomed Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF) member Mzwanele Manyi says that as a public figure, he deserves to explain his decision to join his new political home. The Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson, Mzwanele Manyi, said that what fast-tracked his switch from the African Transformation Movement (ATM) to the EFF were remarks from the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) leader John Steenhuisen about the EFF being their party's number one enemy.

Steenhuisen said this in a speech he delivered following his re-election as DA Federal Leader at the 2023 DA Federal Congress: ‘’Today, I publicly declare Julius Malema’s EFF to be political enemy number one of the Democratic Alliance.’’ ‘’My whole mission in life is about transformation, empowerment, and dealing with inequality,’’ said Manyi. He said that once he saw the statement by the DA leader, which he thought was totally against any efforts of transformation, which he feels the EFF advocates, it made the EFF an attractive option as it meant they were doing something worthy.

He told The Star that if you are a public figure, such as himself, and have people follow or look up to you, an explanation is important so that people understand your actions and are not left in the dark. Manyi also urged black professionals to join the EFF, as it was the best place to fight any push back from transformation. Manyi added that his move to the ‘Fighters’ has been welcomed.

‘’The majority of people have welcomed the move, including the Commander in Chief himself, Julius Malema. It is only about one percent of people who may have an issue. But generally, I have been welcomed very well,’’ Manyi said. Yesterday, Manyi took to the social media platform Twitter, where he is very active, to wish his former party a happy birthday celebration on May 27. ‘’Let me take this opportunity to thank the Spiritual Head of the ATM, the Chief Apostle of TACC, Prof. C (Caesar) Nongqunga, for everything while I was in ATM. The CIC (Malema) of the EFF and the President (Vuyo Zungula) of the ATM work very well together,’’ he tweeted.