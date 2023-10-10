N12 CIT heist: police seize two rifles and 71 rounds of ammunition

Gauteng police have launched a manhunt for a gang of armed robbers after a cash-in-transit (CIT) heist, kidnapping and hijacking on the N12 in Johannesburg South for the incidents near Mondeor on Saturday. A female driver of a BMW was reportedly hijacked and kidnapped during the incident.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said that through tracing operations, police were led to a back room at a home in Mapetla, Soweto. “At the said identified address, police forced open a backroom where they found and seized two rifle,s including an AK-47, magazines and 71 rounds of ammunition. “These rifles have been taken in for ballistics testing to determine their linkage to other CITs and associated robberies,“ Mathe said.

She said the police also seized balaclavas, handcuffs, beanies, protective shoes and bank deposit slips. Mathe said the police investigations and the tracing of suspects, believed to be a group of between 15 and 20 members, continued. The units involved in the operation included the Anti-Gang-Unit, Organised Crime Investigations and Gauteng Highway Patrol.