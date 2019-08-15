Picture: Wokandapix/Pixabay

"The weapon that almost took my life". These are the words of a female teacher who posted a picture of a knife that a Grade 10 pupil used to attack her with at Naledi High School in Soweto.

In her Facebook post, the teacher claims that the pupil attacked her shortly after lunch in one of the offices at the school on August 7.

She says she was alone at the time of the incident but managed to bite the learner’s thumb and successfully disarmed him.

The knife fell to the ground and the pupil fled out of the office and jumped over the school fence.

“Fortunately, I managed to fight back and by God's grace he lost his knife. I don’t know how I escaped from his strong arms as I am very tiny,” the post read.

“I don’t know why the boy did what he did as I don’t teach his Grade. The last time I got in contact with him was when he was in Grade 9 and now he is in Grade 10,” the post read.

The teacher who escaped unharmed, urged teachers, learners, members of the media and the community to help fight the war between teachers and learners.

The Educators’ Union of South Africa (EUSA) said they were disappointed in the Gauteng Department of Education, this is after they allegedly reported the incident to the official but did not receive any correspondence.

The union’s Gauteng region secretary Kabelo Mahlobogwane said they also reported the matter to the MEC Panyaza Lesufi.

“Up to this day, no official of the department has even entertained the matter. This is one of many incidents women face daily at work, with nowhere to turn for help,” he said.

“The sad part is that the teacher is still expected to report to the same school where nothing has been done to assist her or improve security,” he added.

Mahlobogwane said the department also ignored other educators who were left traumatised by the incident.

The Gauteng Department of Education spokesperson Steve Mabona dismissed claims that the department showed no support to the attacked teacher.

“It is regrettable that such an unfortunate incident occurred in our school environment where educators must be free to teach. Our psycho-social unit has already offered necessary counselling to the educator,” he said.

He added that the learner was identified by the Representative Council and taken to the principal's office the morning after the incident.

Mabona said a case against the opened at the Naledi police station and the learner have since been suspended and was awaiting disciplinary hearing scheduled for Monday, August 19.

There have been an increasing number of cases of pupils attacking teachers.

In June, the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education suspended a 20-year-old Grade 11 pupil who was captured on video being involved in a physical fight with a teacher at a school in Hammarsdale, west of Durban.

The pupil had reportedly tried to disrupt an examination.

In February, the Lehurutshe Regional Court sentenced a 17-year-old pupil to 10 years in prison for the murder of his teacher, Gadimang Mokolobate, last year.

Mokolobate's crime was to reprimand the teenager during the National School Nutrition Programme after he had jumped the queue.

The teenager then arrived at school with a knife the following day and stabbed him through the heart.

The Star