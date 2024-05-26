Nambitha Ben-Mazwi blown away by the warm reception of the show ‘Empini’

Award-winning actress Nambitha Ben-Mazwi has expressed gratitude to her fans, who continue to show love and appreciation for her remarkable role in Empini, a series on Showmax. Ben-Mazwi, known for other robust roles, is starring in her first Showmax Original alongside three-time SA Film and Television Award (Safta) winner Siyabonga Thwala.

The star-studded show has been cited as the benchmark for local entertainment, with Thwala and Ben-Mazwi at the helm of it. The show is a highly charged, action-packed thriller following the life of Ndoni Themba (Ben-Mazwi), a deeply tormented private security bodyguard searching for answers. The 52-episode series is set in the perilous world of the private security sector. Thwala portrays Khaya Bhodoza, her mentor and a well-known businessman and political heavyweight.

The all-star cast of Empini also features acting legend Owen Sejake (Tsotsi, Beat the Drum) as General Moeti; Safta winner Charmaine Mtinta (Yizo Yizo, How To Ruin Christmas, Isono, and Makoti) as Dorah Themba; and Neo Ntlatleng (Zone 14, Soul City) as Ghathuso Moeti. Other notable actors include Nqobile Sipamla, Angela Sithole, Sparky Xulu, Amahle Khumalo, and Ernest Ndlovu. Sharing her excitement on X, Ben-Mazwi said she was impressed with the reception she had received after the show premiered on May 23.

“I’m legit blown away by the warm reception. Thank you so much, guys. I pour my all into my work,” the actress said. Thwala also talked about how excited he is about the role, saying it has forced him to show off different sides of his performance. “I’ve played many roles in my career, but I am particularly excited about my role in Empini as it will showcase the many facets of myself as a performer. This role has stretched me tremendously, mentally and physically,” said Thwala.