Namibia says Wits student increased number of their Covid-19 cases to 6

Johannesburg - The Namibian government has reported that a male Wits student has increased the number of people with Covid-19 in that country to six. This was revealed by the country's English newspaper Namibian Sun. "Government reports a 6th case of coronavirus infection in Namibia. The latest case involves a Namibian male studying at Wits University in RSA. He was tested in RSA and got his results after he had already returned to Namibia," the paper said on it's Twitter account. Last week Sunday Wits reported that one of it's medical students had tested positive for Covid-19. "The student was asymptomatic and attended classes last Monday and Tuesday, without knowledge that the student had contracted the virus," the institution said at the time.

The university isolated 350 students who might have had contact with the infected medical student. It also immediately suspended classes and gave students 72-hours to leave the residences as a means to curb the spread of the virus.

However, two law students Lerato Moela and Matsobane Matlhwana took the university to court to force it to refrain from evacuating students without satisfying themselves that students have been tested for the coronavirus before going home.

The two students feared that if they returned home — and if they were infected with Covid-19 — they would infect others.

However, the case was dismissed with the judge saying "We cannot force the university to test all of you” - as the testing of thousands of students would place a heavy burden on the health system.

