Nandi Madida said young women lacked support for their innovations hence many lived for handouts. Picture: Instagram

The Fourth Red Bull Amaphiko Academy ended its camp on a high note with a great turnout at its festival over the weekend. The festival, hosted by actress Hlubi Mboya, was held on Saturday at the Music House in Greyville, Durban. It was filled with artists, media personalities and young and local entrepreneurs.

It boasted two coaching sessions featuring DJ Zinhle, Nandi Madida and Gcina Hlophe, who are powerful women in arts. It also featured 18 exhibitions by previous and current social entrepreneurs.

Empowering women at the festival, Madida said young women lacked support for their innovations hence many lived for handouts.

Rapper Nasty C entertains the crowds.

“We have great talent but lack support. It's therefore important that women learn to empower themselves,” she said.

Madida said: “One thing I like about the Red Bull academy is that entrepreneurs come together to socialise - give and acquire skills to improve their businesses."

DJ Zinhle shared Madida’s sentiment and advised social entrepreneurs to invest more time into their businesses to become successful.

“The problem with entrepreneurs is that they drop the ball early. Time is the biggest investment one can ever make to grow their business. Start where you are and stay persistent,” she said.

DJ Zinhle performing at the fourth Red Bull Amaphiko Festival in Greyville, Durban. Photo Tyrone Bradley

The academy kicked off last week with seven days of camping providing mentorship and coaching to unlock various business opportunities to 14 social entrepreneurs from different provinces.

Award-winning hip hop artist Nasty C and DJ Zinhle entertained the crowd.