Nanette is among Spotify’s ‘African Artists to Watch’ in 2024

With Africa growing to be known as a treasure trove of artistic talent, every year music lovers are introduced to fresh artists showcasing distinctive styles of music. Over the years, the music industry has been redefined, with popular genres such as Amapiano and Afrobeats cutting across the globe and exhibiting Africa’s talent.

In southern Africa, Spotify has shared a list of ‘African Artists to Watch in 2024’, with South Africa leading the pack with the most artists. Nanette This Durban talent began her music career in 2021 with the release of her debut album, “Bad Weather”, which featured a cameo appearance by Nigerian musician Idahams of “Man of Fire” fame.

Highly regarded in the R&B genre, she was also featured on Kelvin Momo’s December 2022 singles “Fool Me” and “Imfula”, which saw her make a nationwide breakthrough. “Fool Me” peaked at the top of multiple South African charts. Sykes

Hailing from uMhlanga in KwaZulu Natal, the instrumentalist and vocalist on the rise, Sykes is a multi-talented artist known for his collaborations with Dlala Thukzin, especially on the chart-topping Amapiano banger “iPlan”. Ggoldie Spotify Greasy Tunes attendees got to experience her sets intimately last year when she took to the stage at the pop-up in Braamfontein, Johannesburg. Ggoldie is a versatile DJ well known for the single “Asambe”. Her sets are intricate and well-thought-out.

Thakzin Thakzin, whose music DNA stems from creating specific and distinctive sounds and being a 3-step pioneer (a new and developing variation of Afro House), is known across the industry as an artist with a versatility as unique as his music. Wordz

The hip-hop community’s wordsmith on the rise, Wordz, who is from Pretoria, first gained prominence through featuring on A-Reece’s single “A Real Ni**a Tale”. His projects, which showcase his songwriting and rapping artistry, include the EPs “Long Lost Letters” and “Death B4 Dishonor”, released a year apart. Shakes & Les The duo known for producing enthralling Amapiano music are capturing music fanatics from Johannesburg, Durban and Cape Town. Their prominent singles with DBN Gogo, Zee Nxumalo, Ceeka RSA, and Chley Funk 55, released last year, are currently dominating the Amapiano scene.

Will Linley Social media played a huge role in introducing Capetonian artist Will Linley musically to the digital community. However, through the single “Miss Me (When You’re Gone)”, and the 2023 EP “Magic”, Will Linley found his place in the music industry. With a sound that extends beyond popular music, his delivery, from writing to vocals, is impeccable and arresting. Titose