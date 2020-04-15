Nasrec Expo Center being set up to accommodate Covid-19 patients

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Johannesburg Expo Centre, formerly known as Nasrec, has been earmarked to accommodate Covid-19-positive patients and supplement designated Gauteng Health facilities. Gauteng Department of Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku visited the centre on Tuesday to check on its state of readiness. The facility is expected to accommodate more than 2200 beds as well as isolation rooms equipped with a bed, shower, toilet, basin and a panic button. For leisure, each room has a desk, chair and television. It is part of government plans to combat Covid-19 and ensure interventions are in place for any emergencies. The first phase of the plan is to accommodate 500 beds in the facility that will be ready for use next week.

Masuku said: “I think it is a great facility and they have promised us that when we come back next week Friday, they will have 500 beds ready for us.”

The second phase of the plan is a medical ward they plan to have in the facility should there be a need for active help to cater for the numbers.

“We have sent a request for people who want to volunteer their skills to help in the facility. We are also trying to optimise our health spaces like (Chris Hani) Baragwanath Academic Hospital who have given us 300 beds and others. Wards have been activated to cater for the expected rise in numbers. We urge people to continue to observe the regulations of the lockdown,” Masuku said.

There are currently 909 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Gauteng.