Natasha Joubert is chasing the crown with back-to-back wins

Johannesburg – Contesting the coveted title of Miss SA for the second time this year, Natasha Joubert is making sure that her name is remembered. Joubert, who is a finalist, has won her second Crown Chasers challenge on SABC3 with an impressive back-to-back win.

The beauty queen who made it to the top three in 2020 represented South Africa at Miss Universe in 2021 and also bagged a win in Mauritius the previous week. In Episode 3, titled “Down to Business”, the remaining 10 Miss South Africa finalists were introduced to MoFaya energy drinks and requested to create their own innovative energy drink can and build a business plan or marketing strategy for their product. Joubert says she was delighted with her double victory: “The two challenges were very different from one another, but in both I could use my creative side. These challenges are exactly what they say they are – challenging. However, I want to always put myself in a position to think differently and grow.

“As soon as you see you are capable, you want to push your own limits. I definitely surprised myself, and I want to stay as consistent as possible. Every week is nerve-racking as many of the challenges are firsts for me.” Asked what she particularly liked about this Sunday’s challenge, she mentioned the creativity and team effort. “The creativity and team effort behind it. We got to work in teams, and Nande and I were both so excited that we could express our heritage and backgrounds. I am more of a visual person, so this was a challenge where you could express yourself. As soon as you believe in your design and the story behind it, it becomes easy to present it wholeheartedly.”

She added that viewers can expect more from her in the remaining episodes. “A lot of vulnerability! There are many days where I feel extremely vulnerable, so I share and show parts of myself like never before. When I was Miss South Africa in 2020, it did not give me a lot of opportunity to show a lot of myself. “With Crown Chasers, people are getting to know my humour and my emotions and seeing how I always try to push and grow. I get to show them my growth and readiness,” she says.