Natasha’s cryptic posts raise questions after her news of split with Lorch

All eyes have been zeroed in on Natasha Thahane’s social media platforms after announcing her split with soccer player Thembinkosi Lorch. Thahane took to her Instagram account to reveal that despite not working out romantically, they intend to be friends and co-parents.

The announcement was followed by another cryptic post in which she shared Rihanna’s video where she was opening up about her abusive relationship with Chris Brown, sparking concerns. While many people continue to wonder what happened to the couple who appeared to be head over heels in previous photos, Thahane expressed her excitement about new beginnings. “Thembinkosi Lorch and I have mutually decided to part ways romantically. Despite the change in our relationship, we will remain friends and co-parents. I am looking forward to this new chapter of my life. #NewBeginnings,” she shared on Instagram.

The soccer player’s name has been on the radar after being embroiled in assault reports by her former lover and ex-girlfriend, Fundiswa Nokuphiwa Mathithibala. This led to Lorch being found guilty and sentenced to three years in prison for assaulting Mathithibala, but the sentence was suspended for five years on the condition that he not be found guilty of a similar offence during that time. On November 21, the football star appeared in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court in Joburg, where he was ordered to pay a fine of R100 000 to People Opposing Women Abuse (Powa), a non-governmental organisation, with R50 000 due on the same day of his appearance and the remainder due in instalments.