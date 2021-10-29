Nathaniel Julies murder accused cops were traumatised after incident – witness

Johannesburg – A State witness in the Nathaniel Julies trial yesterday testified that he arranged a psychologist for the police officers who are alleged to have murdered the Eldorado Park teen. Colonel RJ Sambo, who is the Commanding Officer at the Eldorado Park Police Station, told the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court that the police officers seemed traumatised when he interviewed them.

He explained that he was about to arrest accused number two, Sergeant Simon 'Scorpion' Ndyalvane, who explained that he was not the one who shot Julies. "He told me he tried to save Nathaniel's life by rushing him to the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital in Soweto. He then alleged that accused number one, Constable Caylene Whiteboy, shot at the boy," said Sambo. Sambo said he interviewed Whiteboy and asked her if she had aimed the shotgun at Julies, but she did not answer this question. Sambo suggested that the police officers see a psychologist who would assist them in processing what had happened, and which he arranged for.

Senior Investigator Hlanganiso Ndlovu, from the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID), who has been in service for five years after being a police detective from 2016, said that he was among the police officers who arrested Whiteboy. Whiteboy is believed to have been at the Kliptown Police Station in a board meeting before she was arrested. He said she tried to resist the arrest by saying she would give her statement about what really happened on the day Julies was shot, August 26, 2020.

"She told us Ndyalvane was trying to implicate her by throwing her under the bus. She said she would tell us the truth, and continued to make her statement while she was being arrested. ’’We asked her to stop talking and read her rights out to her, notifying her that whatever she said could be held against her in court," said Ndlovu. Ndlovu added that Whiteboy's statement was eventually taken. She then asked to show IPID dispersed exhibits in an open field, which she alleged had been planted by Ndyalvane together with accused number three, Sergeant Voster Netshiongolo.